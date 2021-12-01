RBI Internship 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications from domestic and foreign students for a summer internship. The internship will start in April next year. The candidates who are interested must note that the application process started on October 15 and the last date to apply for the RBI summer internship is December 31. All those students who are pursuing higher studies in economics, finance, banking, and law can apply for the summer internship.Also Read - RBI Retail Direct Scheme: Step-By-Step Guide To Open Retail Direct Gilt Account

According to the official notice, “Students pursuing a) post-graduate courses, b) integrated five-year courses in Management/Statistics/Law/Commerce/Econometrics/Econometrics/Banking/Finance or a three-year full-time professional Bachelor’s degree in Law from reputed institutions/colleges located in India can apply for summer placement during their penultimate year/semester.” Also Read - IPO-Bound LIC Can Now Have 9.99 Per Cent Stake In Kotak Mahindra Bank | Details Here

The RBI will select a total of 125 interns for the RBI summer placements and selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 per month. The period of placement will be for a maximum of three months. Also Read - RBI Slaps Penalty Of Rs 1 Crore On SBI For Irregularities In Regulatory Compliance

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the important details below:

The Application process started on October 15

Students who are pursuing higher studies in economics, finance, banking, and law can apply for the summer internship.

RBI will select a total of 125 interns for the RBI summer placements and selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 per month

RBI Internship 2022: Here’s how to apply