RBI JE Admit Card 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI JE admit card 2021 for candidates who are appearing for the RBI Junior Engineer (JE)recruitment examination 2021 on its official website rbi.org.in. Candidates who have registered for the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 now can download RBI JE admit card 2021 online at opportunities.rbi.org.in. As per updates, the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 will be conducted on March 8, 2021. Also Read - Need Coordinated Action Between Centre, States on Tax Reduction in Fuel Prices: RBI Governor

RBI JE Admit Card 2021: Here’s how to download Also Read - Will Cryptocurrencies Have Impact on Financial Stability of Country? RBI Expresses Concern

1) Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in Also Read - Bank Holidays in March 2021: Banks to Remain Closed For 11 days | Check Complete List Here

2) On the homepage, go to the “Current Vacancies” and click on the link that reads, “Call letters”

3) Click on the link that reads, “Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) – Call Letter and Information Handout”

4) Click on the link that reads, “Call letters”

5) A new page will appear on the display screen

6) Put your credentials and login

7) After this, the RBI JE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

8) Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.