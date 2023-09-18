Home

Education

RBI JE Recruitment 2022 Results: Check At opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI JE Recruitment 2022 Results: Check At opportunities.rbi.org.in

Candidates will be selected for the position of RBI Junior Engineer on the basis of the online examination and language proficiency test (LPT).

RBI JE Recruitment 2022.

The top financial institution of the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finally announced the results of the test to recruit for the position of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical). The provisional list of the selected candidates is available at the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in. The latest recruitment drive by RBI aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies. Out of these, 29 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil) posts and 6 for Junior Engineer (Electrical) positions. For the unaware, the RBI JE exam was conducted on July 15 this year.

Trending Now

A zone-wise list of roll numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been made on the basis of candidates’ performances in the online examination. Candidates will be selected for the post of RBI JE on the basis of the online examination, along with a language proficiency test (LPT).

You may like to read

To check out the official notification for RBI JE Results the candidates can here.

How To Download RBI JE Result 2023

Candidates who wish to check out their results for The Reserve Bank of India, Junior Engineer can take the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Step 2

Click on the ‘Results’ tab under ‘Current Vacancies’.

Step 3

After that, go to the ‘Recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – 2022 : Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates’.

Steps 4

Next, click on the PDF button above the notification.

Step 5

The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6

Check the results and download a copy.

Step 7

Last, do not forget to take a printout for future reference.

Candidates will also be able to check the RBI JE CIVIL results 2023 here.

Candidates will be able to check the RBI JE Electrical results 2023 here.

According to the official notification, candidates shall refer to the advertisement for submission of requisite documents. In case an aspirant fails to do so, they may not be appointed to the bank.

To acquire any further information, candidates may visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES