New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Thursday announced the Reserve Bank of India Junior Engineer, RBI JE Result 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the post of Junior Engineer in Civil or Electrical branch can now check their scores on the official website of IBPS, ibpsonline.ibps.in or rbi.org.in. To recall, the exam conducting authority has released the mark sheet of the online written exam held on March 8, 2021.

The candidates must note that they can check the scores and download their mark sheets till February 4, 2022. The result can be checked through registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

CLICK HERE FOR RBI JE Result 2021

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India

Go to the ‘Result’ section available on the homepage.

Click on the link that ‘Recruitment for the Post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – Panel Year 2019’.

Enter your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth, and captcha code to login.

Click on submit, check and download RBI JE Result 2021.

Take a print of the mark sheet for any future reference.

RBI conducted this recruitment drive to fulfill 48 vacancies. Candidates must go through the steps shared below to check and download RBI JE Result 2021. The online application process for RBI Junior Engineer Recruitment Drive took place from February 2 to 15, 2021. Candidates are advised to check their RBI JE Result 2021 before the closure date mentioned on the website.