RBI Officer Grade B Phase I Result 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the result of Phase-I of RBI Officer Grade B online examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting rbi.org.in.

Candidates must note that the RBI Officer Grade B Phase-II online examination will be conducted on December 1, 2019. Those who qualify the Phase-I test will be eligible to appear for the Phase-II examination, which will be conducted in two shifts.

Follow the steps to check your RBI Officer Grade B Phase I Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI, i.e., rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Go to the result page. Click on the link for RBI Grade B Result 2019.

Step 3: A PDF file will open with names of all shortlisted candidates.

Step 4: Download the document and take a print out for future reference.

The shortlisted candidates are eligible for Phase-II examination which will be a descriptive type test. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Phase-II exam in December will be called for the final interview round.