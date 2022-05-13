RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022: Reserve Bank of India, RBI has released the admit card for the RBI Officer Grade B Phase I recruitment exam 2022 today, May 13. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets through the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in. The Phase-I – Online Examination(Officers in Gr B (DR)- General) will be held on 28 May 2022 across the country.Also Read - AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 410 Posts Ends on May 16; Apply Now at aiimsexams.ac.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 294 vacant posts will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 238 posts are reserved for Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- General posts. 31 posts are reserved for Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR posts. The remaining 25 posts are reserved for Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM posts.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to download the hall tickets.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘ Opportunities@RBI ‘ option.

‘ option. Now click on the ‘Current vacancies’ section.

Click on the ‘Call letters’ option.

Click on Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (General) – Panel Year 2022 option.

Enter your registration number and password.

Your RBI Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the RBI Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the admit card.