RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022: Reserve Bank of India, RBI has released the admit card for the RBI Officer Grade B Phase I recruitment exam 2022 today, May 13. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets through the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in. The Phase-I – Online Examination(Officers in Gr B (DR)- General) will be held on 28 May 2022 across the country.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 294 vacant posts will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 238 posts are reserved for Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- General posts. 31 posts are reserved for Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR posts. The remaining 25 posts are reserved for Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM posts.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to download the hall tickets.
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download
Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the admit card.