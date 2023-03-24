Home

RBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: Apply for 25 Posts till April 10. Check Fee, Eligibility Here

RBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at rbi.org.in.

Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai (the Bank) is hiring.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

RBI Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai (the Bank) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Pharmacists on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration for a maximum period of 240 days at various Bank’s dispensaries located within Mumbai/Navi Mumbai. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is April 10, 2023. A total of 25 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to Apply: April 10, 2023.

RBI Pharmacists Vacancy Details

Pharmacists: 25 posts

RBI Pharmacists Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Matriculation or its equivalent examination.

Applicant should possess minimum qualification of Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized University registered under Pharmacy Act 1948.

Applicant having Bachelor degree (B. Pharm) in Pharmacy can also apply for this post.

RBI Pharmacists Remuneration, Duty Hours and other conditions:

Pharmacists will be paid a fixed remuneration at the rate of Rs. 400/- per hour with a maximum period of five (05) hours per day, not exceeding maximum of Rs.2000/- per day and will not be entitled to any pay, allowance or any other perks/facilities. The offer of engagement will be for a maximum period of 240 days at a stretch. The Bank reserves the right to allocate any dispensary, at its discretion, located within the jurisdiction of Mumbai* / Navi Mumbai*.

RBI Pharmacists Selection Process

The Bank will be conducting an interview for the shortlisted candidates. The Bank reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards etc. in order to limit the number of candidates to be called for interview. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification below.

RBI Pharmacists Job Notification 2023 PDF – Direct Link

RBI Pharmacists Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

“Eligible candidates may apply as per the format given in Annex-I only. Application in a sealed cover along with photocopies of certificates of Professional/Academic/Other qualifications, caste certificate, experience certificate, age proof etc. should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001 on or before 1700 hrs. of April 10, 2023. The sealed cover should be super-scribed as ‘Application for the post of Pharmacist on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration’,” reads the official notification.

