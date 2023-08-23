Home

RBI Phase II Admit Card 2023 Released, How To Download At opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Phase II Admit Card 2023: The admit cards for Grade B (DEPR) Phase II exam 2023 has been released and the descriptive type Phase-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) examination on Economics for Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DEPR)- PY 2023 will be conducted in two shifts on September 02.

RBI Phase II Admit Card 2023: The admit card for Grade B (DEPR) Phase II exam 2023 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Candidates who appeared for the Grade B Phase I examination can visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in and download their call letters. Candidates should further note that the Phase I preliminary exam was conducted on July 16 across various centres. In addition to that, the candidates who were shortlisted in the Grade B Phase I exam will be able to appear for the Phase II exam schedule. It is important to note that the RBI Phase II exam will be conducted on September 2, this year.

The descriptive type Phase-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) examination on Economics for Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DEPR)- PY 2023 will be conducted in two shifts on September 2. The Paper-I will be held in the morning shift while Paper II will be conducted in the afternoon shift. The time of Phase-II examination/shifts will be specified soon in both the Admission Letters. Candidates are required to appear in both the shifts with separate admission letters which should be downloaded for morning and afternoon shifts from RBI website.

RBI Phase II Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India at opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Then go to “Call Letters” tab on the homepage and click on RBI Grade B Phase II admission call letter

Step 3: Now, login using your registration credentials and submit

Step 4: RBI Grade B (DEPR) Paper II admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference

Direct link to RBI Grade B Phase II admit card

RBI Phase II Admit Card 2023: Selection Process

Selection of candidates for the aforementioned posts by the Reserve Bank of India will be conducted through Phase-I and Phase-II online written examinations, followed by an interview.

For further related details and queries, candidates are advised to go to the official website of Reserve Bank of India at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

