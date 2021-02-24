RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Reserve Bank of India has released a notification for recruitment for the post of Office Attendant. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for RBI Office Attendant Recruitment from today i.e. 24 February 2021 on RBI official website opportunities.rbi.org.in. The last date for RBI Clerk Registration is 15 March 2021. The candidates must note that those who will apply successfully for RBI Recruitment 2021 will be called for online test which is scheduled on 09 and 10 April 2021. Also Read - Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for 111 Peon Posts at pnbindia.in | APPLY NOW

A total of 841 vacancies are available in various offices of the Bank across India. Candidates seeking to apply for RBI office Attendant should be 10th class passed. Also Read - NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Application Window for Executive Trainees Now Open at npcilcareers.co.in

RBI Office Attendant Important Dates Also Read - IB & RAW Jobs: Want To Be Part Of National Security? Check Qualification & Selection Process

Subject

Dates

Starting Date of Application

24 February 2021

Last Date of Application

15 March 2021

RBI Office Attendant Exam Date

09 April and 10 April 2021

RBI Office Attendant LPT Date

To be announced

RBI Office Attendant Vacancy Details

Office Attendant – 800

RBI Office Attendant Salary:

Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs. 10,940/- per month in the scale of 10940 – 380 (4) – 12460 – 440 (3) – 13780 – 520 (3) – 15340 – 690 (2) – 16720 – 860 (4) – 20160 – 1180 (1) – 23700 and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Grade Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Office Attendants is approximately ₹ 26,508/-. Office Attendants who will not be staying in the accommodation provided by the Bank will be eligible for House Rent Allowance @ 15% of pay.

Educational Qualification

A candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from the concerned State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruiting Office to which he/she is applying. Such qualification should be from a recognized board of that State/UT

RBI Office Attendant Age limit:

25 Years

How to Apply for RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021?

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply only online on the official website rbi.org.in from 24 February 2021 to 15 March 2021.

RBI Office Attendant Application Fee:

OBC/EWS/General candidates (Test fee + Intimation Charges) – Rs. 450/-

SC/ST/PwBD/EXS. (Intimation Charges) – Rs. 50/-