RBI Recruitment 2021 application process begins today by the Reserve Bank of India, according to the latest updates. This recruitment drive is for 241 security guard vacant posts. The candidates who are interested can apply through the official website of the bank i.e. rbi.org.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important dates here:

The online application process begins on January 22, 2021.

The online application process ends on February 12, 2021.

The online written test will be held between February to March 2021.

RBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Number of posts – 241 Security Guards

Name of the Category Number of Posts

General: 113

OBC: 45

EWS: 18

SC: 32

ST: 33

Eligible ex-servicemen can apply for this post from January 22, 2021, to February 12, 2021. Candidates who are applying for the RBI recruitment 2021 drive will be called for an online test.

Candidate must have class 10 or matriculation pass certificate from any recognized State Education Board.

For ex-serviceman, the certificate for qualifying examination from outside the recruitment zone.

The age of the candidate applying for RBI recruitment 2021 must not be more than 25 years.

The age limitation of 28 years for OBC and 30 years for SC/ST as per the Government of India.

There will be no negative marking. Candidates qualifying in the RBI 2021 security guard written test will have to appear for the physical examination.

The selected candidates for RBI recruitment 2021 drive will be entitled to a monthly basic pay of ₹10940/- per month and other applicable allowances. All candidates must pay an intimation fee of Rs. 50/- during the application process through the official site.