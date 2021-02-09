RBI Job News: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is soon going to close the application window for Security Guard recruitment. The candidates who are interested in the vacancies are asked to apply at the earliest. There are 241 vacancies for the post of the security guard in RBI. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at rbi.org.in on or before February 12. Also Read - IBPS SO Result 2020: Main Exam Score Card Announced at ibps.in | Direct Link Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the job vacancy details below:

RBI Vacancy Details:

Security Guard: 241 Posts

General – 113

OBC – 45

EWS – 18

SC – 32

ST – 33

Click here for official notification of RBI Recruitment

Direct Link to apply online

State-wise Vacancy

Ahmedabad – 7

Bengaluru – 12

Bhopal – 10

Bhubaneswar – 8

Chandigarh – 2

Chennai – 22

Guwahati – 11

Hyderabad – 3

Jaipur – 10

Jammu – 4

Kanpur – 5

Kolkata – 15

Lucknow – 5

Mumbai – 84

Nagpur – 12

New Delhi – 17

Patna -11

Thiruvananthapuram – 3

Exam Pattern

The recruitment exam will comprise of three papers, namely, Test of Reasoning, General English, and Numerical Ability. The reasoning section will have 40 questions carrying 40 marks. The other two sections will have 30 questions carrying 30 marks. The total number of questions will be 100, carrying a total of 100 marks.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have passed the class 10th or matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognized board.

Age Limit:

25 years (28 years for OBC and 30 years for SC/ST as per category relaxation provided by the Government of India).

Candidates will have to clear an online test followed by a physical test.

The post is only for ex-servicemen. “Ex-serviceman means a person, who has served in any rank (whether as a combatant or as a non-combatant) in the regular Army, Navy and Air Force of the Indian Union,” the official notification reads.