RBI Recruitment 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released a notification for recruitment to the post of non-CSG. As per the notification, the eligible candidates will be able to apply online for the said posts from February 23, 2021. They can apply on the official website rbi.org.in.

RBI Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting date of online application: February 23, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: March 10, 2021

RBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Manager (Official Language) – 12 Posts

Legal Officer (Grade-B) – 11 Posts

Manager (Technical Civil) – 1 Post

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) – 5 Posts

RBI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

For the post of Assistant Manager (Official Language), it is necessary to have a second class master’s degree in Hindi with English as a subject and 2 years of experience.

For the post of Legal Officer (Grade-B), it is compulsory for the candidates to graduate in law along with two years of experience.

For Manager (Technical Civil), candidates need to have degree in Graduation in Civil Engineering and three years of experience are required for this post.

For Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security), the candidates must have served at least 5 years in the rank of officer in the Army/Navy/Air Force.