RBI Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. The Reserve Bank of India Services Board, RBISB has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Architect, Curator, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in from May 23, 2022. Candidates can apply till June 13, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of o3 posts will be filled in the organization. As per the recruitment notification published in the employment news, the online examination for fire officer in Grade A will be held on July 9, 2022.

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will begin: May 23

The online application will end: June 13

RBI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Curator: 1 Post

Architect: 1 Post

Fire Officer: 1 Post

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification from the official notification published in the employment news.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of online examinations and interviews.

The online exam will be of 200 marks.

The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours.

The interview will be conducted for 35 marks.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in from May 23, 2022.