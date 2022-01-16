RBI Recruitment 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the posts of Specialist Officer (SO). The applicants who are interested and eligible for the post can apply on the official website of the bank, rbi.org.in. The registration process has commenced from January 15, 2022. All candidates must apply on or before February 04, 2022, as it is the last date to apply. A total of 14 vacancies will be filled in this organization. To know more about RBI Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - IBPS Calendar 2022-23: Datesheet Released on ibps.in; Check Schedule For PO, RRB, Others Here

Vacancy Details

The various posts for which recruitment drive is being conducted included

Law Officer Grade B: 2 Posts

Manager (Technical-Civil): 6 Posts

Manager (Technical-Electrical): 3 Posts

Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A: 1 Post

Architect Grade A: 1 Post

Full-Time Curator: 1 Post

Check Important Dates

The online RBI SO Application starts: January 15, 2022

The deadline to apply for the RBI SO Application: February 04, 2022

RBI SO Exam Date: March 6, 2022.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Law Officer Grade B -Bachelor’s Degree in Law from any University/College/Institution, recognized by UGC and the Bar Council of India with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years and two years experience.

Manager (Technical-Civil) – A Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualification with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years and 3 years of experience.

Manager (Technical-Electrical) – B.E./B. Tech Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/ years. Aggregate Grade Point or percentage of marks where awarded would mean aggregate over the entire duration of the

course and 3 years of experience.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for Manager (Technical-Civil), Manager (Technical-Electrical) posts must be between 21-35 years. Meanwhile, candidates applying for Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A, and Architect Grade A must be between 21-30 years. For the post of Law Officer Grade B, a candidate must be between 21 to 32 years. For the post of Curator( Full-Time), applicants must be between 25 to 50 years.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected for the above posts on the basis of an online exam.

RBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts by visiting the official website of the Bank— rbi.org.in from January 15 to February 4, 2022.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Direct Link to apply