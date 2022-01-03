RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India is likely to release a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Specialist Officer. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply on the official website of the bank, rbi.org.in. The online application link will be active from January 15, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is February 4, 2022. To know more about the RBI Recruitment 2022, please scroll down. Candidates will have to appear for the online/written exam that is scheduled to take place on March 6, 2022.Also Read - OPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 796 Assistant Section Officer Posts; Here’s How to Apply at opsc.gov.in

The online RBI SO Application starts: January 15, 2022

The deadline to apply for the RBI SO Application: February 04, 2022

RBI SO Exam Date: March 6, 2022.

Law Officer Grade B: 2 Posts

Manager (Technical-Civil): 6 Posts

Manager (Technical-Electrical): 3 Posts

Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A: 1 Post

Architect Grade A: 1 Post

Full-Time Curator: 1 Post

Through this recruitment, a total of 14 vacant posts will be filled.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the above posts on the basis of an online exam.

RBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts by visiting the official website of the Bank— rbi.org.in from January 15 to February 4, 2022.