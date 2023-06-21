Top Recommended Stories

RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply For Data Scientists And Other Posts at rbi.org.in | Details Here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Services Board (RBISB) has issued a notification inviting applications for Data Scientists and other posts.

Published: June 21, 2023 8:19 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

RBI did not change the repo rate due to low inflation

RBI News: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Services Board (RBISB) has issued a notification inviting applications for Data Scientists and other posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online through the official website of the Central bank i.e. rbi.org.in. The candidates must also note that the registration process begins on June 21 and will end on July 11, 2023.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the direct link via which the candidates can apply for the post.

This recruitment drive will fill up 66 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details:

  1. Data Scientists: 3 posts
  2. Data Engineer: 1 post
  3. Data Engineer: 10 posts
  4. IT System Administrator- Department of Information Technology: 8 posts
  5. IT Project Administrator- -Department of Information Technology: 6 posts
  6. Network Administrator: 3 posts
  7. Economist (Macroeconomic modelling): 1 post
  8. Data Analyst: 5 posts
  9. Analyst: 8 posts
  10. Sr. Analyst: 3 posts
  11. IT – Cyber Security Analyst: 8 posts
  12. Consultant – Accounting: 3 posts
  13. IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts: 3 posts
  14. Consultant – Accounting / Tax: 1 post
  15. Bank Analyst: 1 post
  16. Legal: 1 post
  17. IT Systems & Digital Payments: 1 post

The application fees for general/ OBC/ EWS category is ₹600+ 18% GST and for SC, ST and PWD is ₹100 + 18% GST. The fees should be paid through online mode.

