RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply For Data Scientists And Other Posts at rbi.org.in | Details Here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Services Board (RBISB) has issued a notification inviting applications for Data Scientists and other posts.

RBI News: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Services Board (RBISB) has issued a notification inviting applications for Data Scientists and other posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online through the official website of the Central bank i.e. rbi.org.in. The candidates must also note that the registration process begins on June 21 and will end on July 11, 2023.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the direct link via which the candidates can apply for the post.

This recruitment drive will fill up 66 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details:

Data Scientists: 3 posts Data Engineer: 1 post Data Engineer: 10 posts IT System Administrator- Department of Information Technology: 8 posts IT Project Administrator- -Department of Information Technology: 6 posts Network Administrator: 3 posts Economist (Macroeconomic modelling): 1 post Data Analyst: 5 posts Analyst: 8 posts Sr. Analyst: 3 posts IT – Cyber Security Analyst: 8 posts Consultant – Accounting: 3 posts IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts: 3 posts Consultant – Accounting / Tax: 1 post Bank Analyst: 1 post Legal: 1 post IT Systems & Digital Payments: 1 post

The application fees for general/ OBC/ EWS category is ₹600+ 18% GST and for SC, ST and PWD is ₹100 + 18% GST. The fees should be paid through online mode.

