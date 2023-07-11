Home

RBI Recruitment 2023: Application Process Ends Today At opportunities.rbi.org.in, Here’s How To Register

RBI released the notification to invite applications for Consultants/Subject Specialists/Analysts posts on June 21. The deadline for the application submission is July 11. The deadline for fee payment is July 11 as well.

RBI will fill up a total of 66 vacant posts through this recruitment drive.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will end the online application process for recruitment of Consultants, Subject Specialists, and Analysts today, July 11. Those seeking recruitment must visit the official website immediately at opportunities.rbi.org.in and submit their applications before 6 pm. Candidates are advised to fill out the application form as earliest as possible to avoid the last-minute hassle. The notification released by RBI read, “In case of any problem in filling up the form or payment of fee/intimation charges etc. queries may be made through the link cgrs.ibps.in.” Through this recruitment drive, a total of 66 vacant posts will be filled. To check the important dates, vacancies, and other details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

RBI put out the notification to invite applications for Consultants/Subject Specialists/Analysts posts on June 21. The deadline for the application process was decided to be July 11. The last date for fee payment is July 11 as well. The deadline to print out the RBI recruitment application is July 31.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates who belong to GEN/OBC/EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600 + 18 per cent GST while filling out their application form. On the other hand, a fee of Rs 100 + 18 per cent GST is applicable to SC/ST/PwBD category candidates.

RBI posts 2023: How To Apply Online

Visit RBI’s official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in. Then, locate Current Vacancies—Vacancies on the homepage and click on it. Click on the link under “Lateral Recruitment of Consultants/Subject Specialists/Analysts – on Contract Basis”. Start with registering at the IBPS portal. Key in the required details in the form, pay the fee, and proceed to submit the form.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Selection Process Criteria

For those concerned about the selection process, the recruitment drive includes preliminary screening/shortlisting followed by an interview. Since every post demands a different age limit and educational qualifications, it is better advised for candidates to check the detailed notification and take note. “Appointment will be on full-time contract basis initially for a period of three years, extendable further, subject to a maximum tenure of five years. The contract will be terminable with a notice period of one month from either side. The performance of the contract appointees would be reviewed annually to decide on the continuance of the Contract,” the notice reads.

