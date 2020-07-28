RBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: Just now, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the RBSE 10th result 2020 4 PM. As the results are declared now, students can check their score at rajresults.nic.in. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: 56.01% Students Pass, Check Your Results at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

This year, a total of 11,79,830 students have appeared for the class 10 exam and now they can check their score by entering the roll number in the login window.

According to latest updates, a total of 9.29 lakh (9,29,045) students have cleared the class 10 exam this year. There is slight improvement in the pass percentage this year.

Overall pass percentage

As per the detailed announcements, the overall pass percentage of the students is 80.63%.

1) Total number of students appeared this year: 11,79,830

2) Total number of students passed this year: 9,29,045Girls outshine boys

This year again, girls have outperformed boys. As per updates, the pass percentage of girls is 56.32% and for boys it is 55.65 %.

No merit list this year

Keeping in mind the coronavirus lockdown, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has decided not to release merit list this year.