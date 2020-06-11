RBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2020: The Rajasthan Borad has released the RBSE Admit Card 2020 on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. All those who will appear for the class 10, 12th board exams must visit the official website and download their admit cards. Also Read - RBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2020 to be Released Soon | All You Need to Know

Notably, RBSE 12th exams will be conducted from June 18 to 30. The exams for 10th standard will be held from June 27 to June 30.

All the social-distancing norms will be followed during the exams. For the same, the board has also increased the number of examination centres across the state.

RBSE 10th Datesheet 2020:

29-June Social Science

30-June – Maths

RBSE 12th Datesheet 2020:

18- June Maths

19 -June Information Technology and Programming

22 -June Geography

23 -June Home Science

24 -June Painting

25 -June Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Rajasthani and other language exams

26 -June Sanskrit

27- June English Literature

29-June Dance and other vocational subjects

30-June Psychology