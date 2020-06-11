RBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2020: The Rajasthan Borad has released the RBSE Admit Card 2020 on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. All those who will appear for the class 10, 12th board exams must visit the official website and download their admit cards. Also Read - RBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2020 to be Released Soon | All You Need to Know
Notably, RBSE 12th exams will be conducted from June 18 to 30. The exams for 10th standard will be held from June 27 to June 30.
All the social-distancing norms will be followed during the exams. For the same, the board has also increased the number of examination centres across the state.
RBSE 10th Datesheet 2020:
29-June Social Science
30-June – Maths
RBSE 12th Datesheet 2020:
18- June Maths
19 -June Information Technology and Programming
22 -June Geography
23 -June Home Science
24 -June Painting
25 -June Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Rajasthani and other language exams
26 -June Sanskrit
27- June English Literature
29-June Dance and other vocational subjects
30-June Psychology