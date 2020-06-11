RBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2020: The Rajasthan Board will soon release admit cards for class 10th, 12th examinations. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case there are updates on the admit cards. Also Read - RBSE Announces Dates For Pending Class 10 And 12 Exams, Check Schedule Here

Notably, RBSE 12th exams will be conducted from June 18 to 30. The exams for 10th standard will be held from June 27 to June 30. Also Read - RBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020: Rajasthan CM Gehlot Issues Directions For Holding Board Exams | Dates Yet to be Announced

All the social-distancing norms will be followed during the exams. For the same, the board has also increased the examination centres across the state. Also Read - RBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020: Date Sheet Released, Check on rajeduboard.gov.in

RBSE 10th Datesheet 2020:

29-June Social Science

30-June – Maths

RBSE 12th Datesheet 2020:

18- June Maths

19 -June Information Technology and Programming

22 -June Geography

23 -June Home Science

24 -June Painting

25 -June Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Rajasthani and other language exams

26 -June Sanskrit

27- June English Literature

29-June Dance and other vocational subjects

30-June Psychology