RBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government instructed the state Education Department to hold board examinations for various subjects of classes 10 and 12, that had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. He also directed the education department to make proper arrangements for holding board exams.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting Gehlot called with officials yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara, Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Niranjan Arya, and School Education Secretary Manju Rajpal besides other officials.

Notably, the dates for these exams are yet to be announced by the government.

During the meeting, it was learnt that the Chief Minister asked to officials to ensure social distancing and all the health-related protocols to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

He also made the use of masks and sanitizers by candidates and teachers mandatory at all examination centers.