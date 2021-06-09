The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. According to the reports, the board may consider the performance of the students in previous board exams to evaluate this year’s result. The candidates must note that the board has not released any specific criteria yet. To recall, the Rajasthan board had cancelled the Rajasthan Class 10 and 12 examinations on June 2, 2021. Also Read - Rajasthan Board Exams 2021: RBSE Cancels Class 10, class 12 Exams | Details Here

Rajasthan Board is one of the biggest boards in India. Every year lakhs of students appear for the board examinations. This year, owing to the current COVID situation, the Gehlot government announced the cancellation of the examinations. Soon after the announcement was made, students became curious to know the evaluation criteria.

According to the reports, experts from the field have suggested various options to the board to evaluate the papers:

Based on previous board exams: For Class 10, on the basis of Class 8 while and Class 12 on the basis of Class 10.

Average marks of the previous three classes can also be considered.

Internal marks taken in Class 10 and 12 can also be considered only if the schools have taken the examination.

The reports further add that the State Education Department and RBSE are still discussing the proposal for evaluation criteria. Based on the approval of the proposal, RBSE 10th 12th Result 2021 will be prepared.