RBSE Exam 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has officially extended the application dates for RBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the application date for RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Exams has been extended until 18th January 2021. The students who are yet to register themselves for the upcoming Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 can register themselves until 18th January 2021 via the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier the deadline for RBSE Board Exam application was 8th January 2021. The candidates can visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board to complete the application process. For the convenience of the Rajasthan Board class 10 and class 12 students, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can complete the registration process.

The extension the application timeline for the Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 applications has been done due to the pandemic, according to the media reports.

As far as application fee is concerned, the fee for regular students is Rs 600 and for private students, it is Rs 650. Candidates or students who have to appear for the practical exams will have to pay Rs 100/- fee extra