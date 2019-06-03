RBSE Class 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is scheduled to release the result of Class 10 board exam today, June 3.

The candidates can check their results of RBSE Class 10 examination on the RBSE official website- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Here’s How You Can Check RBSE Class 10 Result:

Bring your admit card and keep it handy

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education rajresults.nic.in

Click on the ‘Class 10 result’ link on the page

Furnish the details the page asks you from the admit card and click on submit

Your result will then be shown on the page

Download your result and print it for safekeeping

Alternative websites to check the results are: rajresults.nic.in and examresults.net/rajasthan

You Can Chech Your RBSE Class 10 Result Through SMS Service

Candidates can also get their results via SMS service provided by the Rajasthan board. To receive RBSE Class 10 results on your mobile phones, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

This year, a total of 11,22,651 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 10 board exams. In 2018, 79.86 percent candidates had cleared the Class 10 exam, the results of which were declared on 10 June.

The pass percentage among regular students was 80.13 percent while, for private students, the figure was at 14.55 percent.