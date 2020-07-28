RBSE 10th Result 2020 Latest Updates: Finally, the long wait is over for the students as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the RBSE 10th Result 2020 today. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be Declared in a While: How to Apply For Re-verification of Marks

This year over, 11 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 exam and now they have received their results. After declaring the results, the board has published it on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in websites. Also Read - Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020: Passing Marks, Merit List, Marksheet on DigiLocker - 5 Points to Note

This year, the Class 10 exams were supposed to be held from March 20 to 24 but were postponed because of coronavirus lockdown. However, the exams were held later between June 29 and 30. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Today at rajresults.nic.in

How to check score on websites

1) Students need to visit the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

2) Then students have to click on ‘result link’ on home page.

3) Then they should put credentials in admit card

4) Then the results will appear on the screen

5) After that download it and take a print out for reference

Helpline numbers for students seeking re- totalling facility:

Contact number: +91-8824636405

Email: bsebmark2020@gmail.com

Alternative websites to check results

There is more chance that the official website may get crashed after the results are announced. Hence, students are advised to check their results at following websites:

1) indiaresults.com

2) examresults.net

How to check score via SMS

As the results are declared just now, students can check their scores via SMS. For this, they can type RESULT<space>RAJ0<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. The results will appear on the screen.