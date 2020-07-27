RBSE 10th Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is expected to announce the much awaited RBSE 10th board result 2020 on Monday, said media reports. However, the RBSE officials are yet to make any official announcement over the same. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Today? Here's What The Rajasthan Board Says

Meanwhile, Students can also keep their eye on the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra as he can make an announcement regarding the date and time of the RBSE 10th Result 2020. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare Class 10 Results This Week on This Date | Students Can Check Score, Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

“The result of the art class of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Senior Secondary will be released today at 3.15 pm. Board President DP Jaroli will release the results,” Dotasra’s had tweeted, before the declaration of Class 12 Arts results.

On July 21, the Rajasthan Board had declared Class 12 Arts results. A total of 90.70% of students cleared the exam successfully. With 93.10%, girls have outperformed boys by 4.65%. The pass percentage of boys is 88.45%.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Result-2020’ under ‘News Update’

Step 3: Next, enter your credentials to login and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your class 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Alternative websites if the main site is down:

rajresults.nic.

inindiaresults.

comexamresults.net