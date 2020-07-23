RBSE 10th Result 2020: The long wait for the students is coming to an end as the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is likely to declare the class 10th board exam results this week. As per latest updates, the results will be declared from the RBSE headquarters at Ajmer. Once the results are out, students can check their score at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Also Read - Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 Declared, Check at rajresults.nic.in

Notably, the RBSE has declared the class 12th results for the Arts stream on July 21. The pass percentage for Science, Commerce and Arts streams were 91.96 per cent, 94.49 per cent and 90.7 per cent, respectively. Also Read - RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2019: Scores Announced on Official Website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Nearly 8 lakh students have appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams this year and are waiting for their results. Also Read - Rajasthan RBSE Supplementary Results 2018: Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Results Likely Today; Check rajresults.nic.in

This year, the class 10 board exams were held between March 12 and 24. Because of the lockown, a number of papers of RBSE Class 10th could not be conducted. The remaining subjects such as Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware and Mathematics were later held on 29 and 30 June.

How to check your score:

1) Students first need to visit the official websites rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) Then, they need to click on the link ‘RBSE 10th class results’

3) Students need to enter roll number and other required details

4) Then the results will appear on the screen

How much marks need to pass:

As per updates from the RBSE Board, the minimum marks required to pass the RBSE Class 10 exam is 33 per cent in each subject. To clear the exam, one needs to score 33 per cent in all six subjects such as Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.