New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE will declare the RBSE 10th result 2020 at 4 PM on Tuesday. Candidates can check their scores on the official website of the board– rajresults.nic.in. Rajasthan Board 10th exams were started in March and the remaining exams were conducted in June 2020. Also Read - RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: Here's How to Check, Pass Percentage, Alternative Websites, Other Details

“Result of RBSE class 10th will be released tomorrow, July 28, 2020 at 4 PM. @rajeduofficial”,Rajasthan Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted yesterday.

कल दिनांक 28 जुलाई 2020 को दोपहर 4 बजे राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 का रिजल्ट जारी किया जायेगा।@rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 27, 2020

A total of 11, 79,830 students appeared in the RBSE Class 10 board examination this year. Last year, a total of 79.85% of students had cleared the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination. While the pass percentage of girls was 80.35% and that of boys was 79.45%.

Earlier on July 8, 13 and 21, the board has announced the results for class 12th science, commerce and art streams respectively.

SMS Alert:

Some leading portals will send an SMS alert about the declaration of result to the pre-registered students. Candidates can get a direct link to check the RBSE Class 10th results in the SMS notification.

Alternative websites if the main site is down:

rajresults.nic.

inindiaresults.

comexamresults.net

How to Check Your Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘RBSE Class 10th result 2020’

Step 3: Submit your required credentials

Step 4: Your RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Results via SMS:

Candidates can also check their RBSE 10th Result 2020 through SMS.

Type a message- RJ10 <Space> ROLL NUMBER Send it to- 5676750 / 56263.

Passing Marks

Students have to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass the board exam.

Free air ticket to toppers

Rajasthan Board will award a free air ticket to all the RBSE 10th and 12th toppers. “Free air travel would be provided to the meritorious students as an encouragement to continue to excel in academics”, Education Minister Govind Dotasara had announced.