RBSE 10th Result 2020 Latest Updates: The long wait for students will come to an end in a while when the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE 10th Result 2020 at 4 PM.

Nearly 11 lakh students will receive the RBSE 10th Result 2020 on the official websites. Once the results are out, they can check their score at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

As per updates, a total of 11,79,830 have appeared for Class 10 Board Exams held earlier this year. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra is likely to announce the results of Class 10 exams today.

How to apply for re-verification of marks:

Soon after the results are out, the RBSE will allow students to place a request for verifying their marks in case they are not satisfied with their results. Details in this regard will be notified by the RBSE board after declaration of results.

Scrutiny application fees:

Rs 300 per subject without late fee

Rs 600 per subject with last fee

How to check score on websites

1) Students need to visit the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

2) Then students have to click on ‘result link’ on home page.

3) Then they should put credentials in admit card

4) Then the results will appear on the screen

5) After that download it and take a print out for reference

List of last year toppers:

Hitesh Kumar Sharma: 99.33%

Kaushal Kumar —99.17%

Komal — 98.83%

Kaustubh Agrawal — 98.50%

Shaheen Afroz—98.50%

How much marks required to pass exam:

To pass the exams, students need to get at least 33 per cent marks in each subject.