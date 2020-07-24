RBSE 10th Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is expected to declare the Rajasthan Class 10 exam result 2020 anytime soon. Some of the news portals have claimed that the result will be released on Friday, July 24, however, the board officials are yet to make any official statement regarding the same. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare Class 10 Results This Week on This Date | Students Can Check Score, Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

Earlier on Thursday, the Rajasthan Board had clarified that it would issue a notice, before releasing the results of the class 10 annual exam.

The students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the board for verified information. Once declared, students can visit the official website of the board —http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ and rajresults.nic.in to check their scores.

On July 21, the RBSE had declared the results forClass 12 Arts stream exams 2020. The pass percentage for RBSE 12th Result 2020 in Arts stream stood at 90.70%, as compared to 88.45% in 2019. Girls have, in general, outperformed boys this year.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Result-2020’ under ‘News Update’

Step 3: Next, enter your credentials to login and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your class 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen next

Alternative websites if the main site is down:

rajresults.nic.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Besides, students can check the RBSE 10th result 2020 Arts via SMS: Type – RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263.