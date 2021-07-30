RBSE 10th Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release Class 10 results today on official websites at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE result will be out at 4 PM, according to reports. Students will be able to check their board exam results using their roll number and name once the scores are announced. Students must note that the Rajasthan Board will provide RBSE Class 10th Result 2021 in the form of a provisional mark sheet. In case a student is not satisfied with their results, they can choose to apply for the special examination that will be held soon. Notably, the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) had cancelled Class 10 and 12 examinations in view of the pandemic situation. Meanwhile, students can stay tuned to india.com for the fastest updates on RBSE Class 10th result 2021:Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Board Likely to Announce Class 10th, 12th Result Date & Time Soon | LATEST News Updates

RBSE 10th Result 2021: LIVE UPDATES

12:00 PM: Rajasthan Board Class 10th 2021 will be declared at 4 PM. Students must note that the official website may crash due to heavy traffic and they will have to wait for a while to be able to check their RBSE Class 10th results, Meanwhile, find direct links to check RBSE 10th results here: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy while checking RBSE results.

11:28 AM: RBSE 10th Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria:

Students will be assessed based on alternative evaluation criteria.

45 per cent weightage- RBSE Class 8 board exams

25 per cent weightage -class 9 marks

10 per cent weightage – Class 10 internal marks

RBSE Class 10 practical marks

10:10 AM: RBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How to Check

Visit the official website- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the ‘RBSE Class 10 results 2021’ link Enter your required details. Click on submit. Download and take a hard copy for future references.

10:05 AM: State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had earlier informed that all schools in Rajasthan will reopen from August 2, 2021. The decision to reopen the schools was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on July 22.