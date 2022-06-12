RBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 exam result tomorrow, on June 12. The board also informed that the results will be out at 3 PM. Soon after the formal announcement of the RBSE Class 10 Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.Also Read - Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022 to Release Tomorrow; Check Steps to Download Marksheet

According to reports, around 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations this year from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To recall, the board had earlier announced the results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams. The pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science stream was 96.53 percent, while the pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 97.53 percent. Also Read - Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022 Date & Time Confirmed. Know When & Where to Check

To pass the examination, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually. Last year, Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams in the state were cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Also Read - RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Here's How To Check

RBSE Class 10 Result 2022

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the RBSE Class 10 scores:

Visit the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “RBSE 10th result” link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Your BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla announced the Rajasthan Class 10 board result 2022 will be announced at 3 pm tomorrow. “The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm,” the Minister tweeted.