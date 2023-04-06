RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date Big Update: Results Likely to be Out By This Date at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Home

Soon after the formal announcement of the Rajasthan Board Matric Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is likely to announce the RBSE class 10 results soon. The candidates who have appeared for RBSE Class 10 Exams are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of Rajasthan Board Matric Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board conducted the class 10 exams from 16 March to 11 April 2023.

The candidates must note that the board officials have not announced the Rajasthan Class 10 Result and Time yet. However, the same is likely to be out soon. Students will have to use their allotted roll number to login and check the Rajasthan 10th result 2023 on the official website.

According to the reports, RBSE 10th result 2023 is expected to be announced by May-June 2023. Though students can keep a close track on the website for more updates and information regarding the same.

How to Check RBSE 10th Result 2023 Online?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the results:

Go to the Rajasthan board official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, search and click on the result link.

Enter your roll number in the given space

The RBSE 10th result 2023 will get displayed on the screen.

You can save, download and take a print out of the result for further reference

RBSE class 10 result 2023 re-evaluation

The Rajasthan 10th result 2023 will be announced on the board website soon. The candidates must note that along with the result, the board will also announce the details of the 10th re-evaluation process. The applications for the class 10th re-evaluation process will be made available on the official website shortly after the results are announced.

RBSE class 10 result Topper List (Previous Years)

Hitesh Kumar Sharma: 99.33%

Kaushal Kumar: 99.17%

Komal: 98.83%

Kaustubh Agrawal: 98.50%

Shaheen Afroz: 98.50%

RBSE 10th result 2023 will be announced on the official website of Rajasthan board

