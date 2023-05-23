RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date: Rajasthan Board 10 Results To Be Announced By This Date at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Home

RBSE Deputy Director Rajendra Gupta told HT Digital that Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be declared next month while the Class 12 arts results will be declared within 10 days.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 results soon. The candidates who have appeared for RBSE class 10 examinations are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Once the results are declared, students can check their marks on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination. The state board has already released the result of class 12th Board Science and Commerce stream on May 18. As per HT report, Class 12 Arts will be out within 10 days.

Students can visit the following websites to check their result:

rajasthan.indiaresults.com

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to check RBSE Class 10 result online?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official website of RBSE i.e rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Open the homepage, click on the RBSE 10th board result 2023 link Enter login details like roll number, date of birth, etc. Click the submit option RBSE board result 2023 will appear on your screen. Download for future reference

The marksheet will contain details like applicant’s name, father, and mother’s name, school code, enrolment number, roll number, date of birth, marks, result status, etc

How to check RBSE result via SMS?

In case they face difficulty in checking result online, there is another option to check result via SMS mode. Follow the below mentioned steps to check result via SMS.

Open SMS app in your phone.

Type the text: Result_RAJ10_Your Roll Number.

Send the message to 56263.

You will receive the result via text message

