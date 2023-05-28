Home

RBSE 10th Result 2023 DATE: Rajasthan Board Likely To Announce Results By This Date | Steps To Check Scores Here

Soon after the formal announcement of the Rajasthan Board class 10 results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE class 10 results soon. According to the reports, the Rajasthan Board is likely to declare the in the first week of June. Soon after the formal of the RBSE Class 10 results 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students will have to enter only their roll number and to access their results once they are declared.

To recall, the RBSE Deputy Director Rajendra Gupta earlier had told HT Digital that Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be declared next month while the Class 12 arts results will be declared within 10 days.

How to check RBSE result via SMS?

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Create a new message.

Type “RJ10” followed by a space.

Enter your roll number after the space.

Verify the entered information for accuracy.

Send the message to either 5676750 or 56263.

How to check RBSE result via mobile app?

To access the RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 via DigiLocker, follow these steps:

Install the DigiLocker app on your mobile device.

Sign in to your existing DigiLocker account or create a new one.

Navigate to the “Education” section within the app.

Select the RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) board.

Look for the Class 10th Result 2023 option.

Provide your roll number and other necessary details as requested.

Once verified, you will be able to view and download your result directly from DigiLocker.

Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination. The state board has already released the result of class 12th Board Science and Commerce stream on May 18. As per HT report, Class 12 Arts will be out within 10 days.

How to check RBSE result on the official website?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Open your web browser and go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board: https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Look for the “Board Examination Result 2023” link on the website’s homepage and click on it.

On the result page, search for the “Class 10th Result”.

You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your roll number.

Enter your roll number in the provided field and submit the page.

The result will appear on the screen, displaying your grades and marks.

You can take a printout of the result for your reference or future use.

