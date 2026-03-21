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RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Matric Result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon; direct link, tentative dates

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Matric Result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon; direct link, tentative dates

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result will be announced soon. RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Topper List will also be declared.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is expected to announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th results 2026 likely on March 23, 2026. All those students who have appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Matric results can access the RBSE 10th result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. At present, the board officials have not announced any exact date and time for the declaration of the RBSE 10th result.

Has the RBSE 10th Result 2026 been declared?

This year, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, conducted the RBSE Matric board examination from February 12 to February 28, 2026. During a press briefing, RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said the evaluation process is underway, and efforts are being made to declare the results on time. Students are advised to keep their RBSE 10th roll number handy to access the Rajasthan Board Result.

The Board will release the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result, RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Pass Percentage, and RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Topper List. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the step-by-step instructions to download the results.

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date: How to check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Matric Result?

Visit the official Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in to download RBSE 10th Result 2026 online.

Search and click on “RBSE Class 10 Result 2026” or “RBSE 10th Board Result 2026” link.

Enter your RBSE 10th roll number carefully in the result login window.

To access your RBSE result marksheet, click on the Submit option.

Download your RBSE 10th marksheet PDF.

Take a printout for future reference.

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date: Details mentioned on Rajasthan Board Class 10 Matric Result

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Father’s & Mother’s Name

School Name

School Code

Subject-wise Marks (Theory & Practical)

Total Marks Obtained

Percentage / Grade

Division (First/Second/Third)

Pass/Fail Status (Qualifying Status)

Students can download their RBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026 through DigiLocker by logging in with their registered mobile number or Aadhaar. For more details, visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer.

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