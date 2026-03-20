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RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: BSER Rajasthan Board Matric Result today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in? Know how to check, passing marks, direct link

RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: BSER Rajasthan Board Matric Result today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in? Know how to check, passing marks, direct link

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Will Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th results 2026 today? Check tentative result dates.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th results 2026 anytime soon. Several media reports claimed that the RBSE 10th Result 2026 will be announced today, March 20. Meanwhile, the BSER Board officials have not confirmed it.

How to check the RBSE 10th Result?

To download the RBSE Result, a student must visit the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in; then enter the designated roll number. Over ten lakh students have appeared for the board examination. At present, the RBSE results evaluation process is underway.

Any tentative date for RBSE 10th Result?

Media reports claim the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 will be announced on March 23. To pass the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Board Exam, a registered student must obtain 33% marks.

During a press briefing, RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said the evaluation process is underway, and efforts are being made to declare the results on time. Students will be able to access their marks online via the official Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education website using their roll numbers. This year, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, conducted the RBSE Matric board examination from February 12 to February 28, 2026.

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RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Details Mentioned in RBSE Matric Marksheet

Student Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Division (First/Second/Third)

Pass/Fail Status

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: How to check RBSE 10th Matric Marksheet

Visit Official RBSE Website: Go to the official Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in to check your RBSE 10th Result 2026 online.

Click on Result Link: On the homepage, find and click on “RBSE Class 10 Result 2026” or “RBSE 10th Board Result 2026” link.

Enter Roll Number: Input your RBSE 10th roll number carefully in the result login window to access your RBSE result marksheet.

Submit and View Result: Click on Submit to instantly check your RBSE Class 10 result 2026, including subject-wise marks and pass status.

Download and Print Marksheet: Download your RBSE 10th marksheet PDF and take a printout for future reference until the original marksheet is issued by your school.

Along with the result, the board will announce the RBSE topper list and the RBSE pass percentage. At present, RBSE 10th result is inactive. Stay tuned here!

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