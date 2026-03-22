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RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Matric Result likely tomorrow on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; direct link, how to check

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RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Matric Result likely tomorrow on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; direct link, how to check

RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Will Rajasthan Board Class 10 Matric Result be declared tomorrow on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in? Check details here.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is expected to announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th results 2026 likely tomorrow, March 23, 2026. Students who have appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Matric results can download the RBSE 10th result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. At present, the board officials have not announced any exact date and time for the declaration of the RBSE 10th result.

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date: How to check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Matric Result?

Visit the official Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in to download RBSE 10th Result 2026 online.

Search and click on “RBSE Class 10 Result 2026” or “RBSE 10th Board Result 2026” link.

Enter your RBSE 10th roll number carefully in the result login window.

To access your RBSE result marksheet, click on the Submit option.

Download your RBSE 10th marksheet PDF.

Take a printout for future reference.

Along with the result, the board is expected to announce the RBSE 10th Matric topper list and pass percentage.

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