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RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Matric Results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in(shortly); direct link, how to check

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RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Matric Results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in(shortly); direct link, how to check

All those students who have appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Matric results can access the RBSE 10th result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is all set to announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th results 2026 today, March 24, 2026, at 1:00 PM. All those students who have appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Matric results can access the RBSE 10th result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE 10th Result 2026 will be available online on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan. Students can easily check their Rajasthan Board Class 10 results by entering their roll number.

To successfully pass the RBSE Class 10 examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. Along with the online result, students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools after the official declaration.

The RBSE Class 10 result 2026 will also highlight key details such as the overall pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise performance analysis.

How to Check RBSE 10th Result 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps to check and download your Rajasthan Board Class 10 result:

Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link for “RBSE Class 10 Result 2026”

Enter your roll number in the login window

Click on the Submit button

Your RBSE 10th result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

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