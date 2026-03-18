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RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Rajasthan Board to release class 10th Result today? Official notice likely to be out soon

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Rajasthan Board to release class 10th Result today? Official notice likely to be out soon

The candidates must also note that along with the link on the official website of the board. RBSE 10th result 2026 can also be checked via the DigiLocker App.

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date LIVE

RBSE 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, is likely to announce the RBSE class 10 results in March 2026 soon. According to reports, the board is expected to complete the class 10 answer sheet evaluation process in the coming days and the results are likely to be announced on March 20. It is important to note that the board has not revealed any official date for the declaration of the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the scorecards, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results.

To recall, the Rajasthan Board had successfully concluded the RBSE 10th exams on March 11, 2026. According to reports, the board is preparing to announce the RBSE results 2026 for the Secondary examination at the earliest.

To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and log in with their roll number. Candidates will be provided here the official notification regarding the RBSE 10th result 2026 date and time.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Step 2: Click on the RBSE 10th result link

Step 3: Login with the roll number

Step 4: The RBSE 10th result 2026 will also be displayed

Step 5: Download the online marksheet for further reference

The candidates must also note that along with the link on the official website of the board. RBSE 10th result 2026 can also be checked via the DigiLocker App. Candidates are required to visit the official website of DigiLocker and click on the Class 10 result link.

Candidates can then select the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Link. Enter the login credentials in the login window. The RBSE 10th marksheet 2026 will be displayed.

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