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RBSE 10th Result 2026: Meet Nandini Vijay from Dausa, who scored 595 out of 600; direct link to check result inside

RBSE 10th Result 2026: Meet Nandini Vijay from Dausa, who scored 595 out of 600; direct link to check result inside

RBSE 10th Result: Nandini Vijay becomes the topper of RBSE Class 10 as she scores 595 out of 600. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

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RBSE 10th Result: The Rajasthan Class 10 board result 2026 has been declared, and this time, a girl named Nandini Vijay is getting attention for all the right reasons. Nandini has scored a brilliant 595 marks out of a total of 600. The girl hails from Dausa and has attained 99.17 per cent in her board exams. The score makes Nandini the top performer of the year in the board exams. The result of the girl’s efforts has brought great happiness to her family, friends, school, and the entire district. Here, we take you through complete details about her.

Who is Nandini Vijay?

Nandini Vijay is a student of the Shekhawati Public Senior Secondary School in Dausa and comes from a highly supportive family background. The name of the student’s mother is Chetna Gupta, who is a teacher in the Sanskrit Education department. Alongside, her father works as a manager in a private company, and his name is Narendra Vijay.

The parents and family of Nandini have always been supportive of her studies and academics. In addition, they have always encouraged the girl to stay motivated and focused on her studies. The success of Nandini Vijay is an example of hard work, discipline, and support from everyone around her.

Important details of the RBSE 10th Result 2026

In the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams, over 10.65 lakh students registered, and almost 10.47 lakh students appeared for the board exams. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 94.29 per cent. The pass percentage for girls is 94.20, and for boys it is 93.63. The result was announced on March 24, i.e., Tuesday. The students can check their results on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

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It means that the girls have shown a slightly better performance than the boys in the Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exams.

What’s next for the students now?

As the results are out, the students will now begin their preparations for the next steps. They will be choosing a stream of their choice from Science, Commerce, or Arts for Class 11, which entirely depends on their interests and marks.

When the achievement of Nandini Vijay stands as an inspiration for many students in the region, the others who did not perform well should not feel disappointed. They must look for opportunities that align with their interests and put in extra effort for what they want. The students can check their result on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

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