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RBSE 10th Result 2026 released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; 94.23% students qualify

RBSE 10th Result 2026 released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; 94.23% students qualify

RBSE 10th Result 2026 has been released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSC 10th Result Direct Link

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has declared RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th results 2026 today, March 24, 2026, at 1:00 PM. Students who have appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Matric results can access the RBSE 10th result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE 10th Result 2026 will be available online on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

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