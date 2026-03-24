  • Home
  • Education
  • RBSE 10th Result 2026 released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; 94.23% students qualify

RBSE 10th Result 2026 released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; 94.23% students qualify

RBSE 10th Result 2026 has been released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Published date india.com Published: March 24, 2026 1:13 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
RBSC 10th Result Direct Link
RBSC 10th Result Direct Link

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has declared RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th results 2026 today, March 24, 2026, at 1:00 PM. Students who have appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Matric results can access the RBSE 10th result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE 10th Result 2026 will be available online on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.