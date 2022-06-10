RBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has announced the date for RBSE Class 10th result 2022, reported Careers360. Sources in RBSE confirmed that the Class 10th result will be announced on Monday, June 13 at 2 PM, it said. “Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the Class 10th result 2022 on June 13 around 2 PM,” sources were quoted as saying by Careers360.Also Read - RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Here's How To Check

Once announced, the RBSE Class 10th result 2022 will be available on the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan Board conducted the RBSE Class 10th exam from March 31 to April 26, for which over 10 lakh (10,91,088) students had enrolled this year. Also Read - RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan Board To Announce 5th, 8th Result Tomorrow | Deets Inside

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2022 once announced:

Visit either of the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Click on RBSE Class 10th Result 2022 link available.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

RBSE Class 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download RBSE socrecard.

Take a print out of the same for future use.

The students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass in the RBSE Class 10th exam. The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 12 Science, Commerce, Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay exam results were earlier announced. A total of 97.53 per cent students cleared the RBSE 12th Science exams, Commerce- 96.53 per cent, Arts- 96.33 per cent. RBSE also announced the results for Class 5, 8 exams 2022. Also Read - RBSE 12th Arts Result Declared: 96.33% Pass Rajasthan Board; Marksheets Available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 99.56. The Class 10 result 2021 was announced on July 30. For more details on RBSE 10th exam result, students are advised to visit the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.