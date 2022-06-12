RBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(RBSE) will declare the RBSE Class 10 Results tomorrow, June 13, 2022. “Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the RBSE Class 10 result 2022 on June 13 at 2:00 PM,” sources were quoted as saying by Careers360. Once declared, registered students can download their results/scorecard from the Board’s official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Teaching Posts Till July 6| Check Details Inside

To access the RBSE Class 10th Result 2022, students are required to enter their roll number and date of birth. Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 10 exam between March 31 to April 26, 2022. This year, over 10 lakh (10,91,088) students have enrolled for the exam. The exam was held in 6,068 exam centres across the state.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: How to Download Your Marksheet?

Visit the official websites of Rajasthan Board — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ RBSE Class 10th Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Your RBSE Class 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the mark sheet/scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Check Details Available on RBSE Class 10 Marksheet?

The RBSE 10th Marksheet will contain the following details.

Name and Roll Number of Candidates Examination Name Subjects Appeared Marks Secured Minimum Marks Grade Qualifying status

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Check Passing Marks, Other Details

Last year, the Rajasthan Board declared the RBSE Class 10 result on July 30, 2021. Students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass in the RBSE Class 10th exam. For more details, students are advised to visit the official websites of Rajasthan Board.