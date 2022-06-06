RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Monday declared the RBSE 12th results 2022 for the Arts stream. Students can check their scores on the official website— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Of the total six lakh appeared students as many as 96.33 per cent cleared their exams.Also Read - RBSE 12th Arts Result Declared: 96.33% Pass Rajasthan Board; Marksheets Available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

While the girls recorded a pass percentage of 97.21 per cent, boys recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.44 per cent. Like the previous year, the RBSE has not released the Arts toppers list this year as well. Earlier, the RBSE had declared the results for class 12 commerce and science streams.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How to Check Results

Students can download provisional marksheet by following these steps

Go to official websites (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in).

Log-in using credentials.

Result will appear on screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Via SMS

Students can check their results via SMS. To do so, candidates have to type SSC their roll number and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300.

Via Digilocker

Visit the DigiLocker online portal

Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Submit the details and set a username.

Click on 10th passing certificate/result

Click on Class 10 passing certificate/result link on ‘RBSE/ Rajasthan Board’ under the ‘education’ tab

Either enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Rajasthan Board marksheet will appear

Students must note that the online Rajasthan 12th board result 2022 arts will be provisional in nature. Candidates can collect their marksheet from their respective schools.