RBSE 12th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared Class 12th Commerce examination Results on Monday. Students can check their Rajasthan Board results at the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had announced the date of the declaration of the RBSE 12th result 2020 on Twitter. He had said "Rajasthan Board class 12 Commerce result 2020 will be announced on July 13 at 11:15am".

Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce results can also be checked via SMS mode.