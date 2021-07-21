RBSE Class 12 Results: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Rajasthan 12th Results 2021 on 24th July 2021 – Saturday. The candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajresults.nic.in. The declaration of the results will seal the fate of lakhs of students who have appeared for the examination.Also Read - RBSE Results 2021 UPDATE: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Marks Updated, Results Likely To Be Out Before July 31

We here at India.com are in close contact with our sources and will be updating all the latest news here. The candidates can bookmark this page and check it regularly for all the latest news regarding Rajasthan Board results. Additionally, we would be activating a direct link on this page via which the candidates can check the results. Also Read - RBSE Results 2021: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Results Likely To Be Announced After THIS Date

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - Rajasthan RBSE Board Exam 2021: State Releases Assessment Formula For Class 10, 12; Results to be Declared in 45 days

Step 1: Visit official website of the board i.e. rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link for Senior Secondary (Class 12) Results 2021 link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the website

Step 5: Verify all the details against the hall ticket and submit them on the portal

Step 6: Your RBSE Rajasthan 12th Class Result will be shown on the screen

Step 7: Download the result scorecard or take printout for future reference

The Education Department of Rajasthan Government on Wednesday officially notified the Rajasthan Class 12 Results declaration date.

In a tweet sent out from its official account, Rajasthan Education Department noted that “On July 24, at 4 pm in the evening, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare Class 12 Science, Comments and Arts streams results. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dr D P Jaroli will be present on the occasion.”