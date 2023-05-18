ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • RBSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Science, Commerce Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
live

RBSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Science, Commerce Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the RBSE 12th result 2023 by visiting the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: May 18, 2023 9:11 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Delhi Board 10th 12th result 2023 link
Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 Today; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2023 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result for the Class 12 board examination today, May 18, 2023. Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the RBSE 12th result 2023 by visiting the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on RBSE 12th Result 2023, RBSE 12th Topper list 2023, RBSE 12th scorecard, and other details here.

Live Updates

  • 9:22 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check RBSE 12th Result 2023 Online?

    Visit the Rajasthan Board website at rajresults.nic.in and

    rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.Click on 12th Exam Result and click on relevant link (science or commerce).
    Enter roll number.

    Rajasthan Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

    After checking the 12th result, take a print of the screen

  • 9:21 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: When Was Rajasthan Board Science, Commerce Exam Held?

    This year the Rajasthan Board 12th examinations were conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023.

  • 9:19 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Check Direct Link to Check Rajasthan Board Science, Commerce Results

    RBSE 12th Result 2023

  • 9:15 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Check Overall Pass Percentage

    This year, 95.65% commerce students passed the RBSE Class 12 board examination. The result of regular students is 96.94%.Meanwhile, the result of private students is 46.07%.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Check Official Website to Check Result

    rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

  • 9:12 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Science, Commerce Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result for the Class 12 board examination today, May 18, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories