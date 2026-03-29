Home

Education

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts, Science result soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; topper list, pass percentage, link

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts, Science result soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; topper list, pass percentage, link

The RBSE Class 12th results 2026 stream-wise will be released soon at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Board Result

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: The RBSE 12th result 2026 will be announced soon. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will publish the RBSE Class 12th results 2026 stream-wise at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The Board will release the RBSE 12th result, RBSE 12th Arts Result, RBSE 12th Commerce, and RBSE 12th Science results. Along with this, the board will declare RBSE 12th topper list and pass percentage. A student must enter their RBSE 12th roll number to view their RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result. A student needs to score a minimum of 33 % marks in each subject to pass the examination. Students are advised to collect their RBSE Class 12th marksheet from their respective schools.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.