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RBSE 12th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 12th results, scorecard by March 31? Heres what we know so far

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 12th results, scorecard by March 31? Here’s what we know so far

RBSE 12th result is expected soon. Check Rajasthan board RBSE 12th result date and time, download link.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the RBSE Class 12th results 2026 anytime soon. Media reports suggest that the RBSE 12th result 2026 is likely to be declared on March 31. Students can download the Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th result 2026 at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajshaladarpan.nic.in. To access the RBSE 12th result, a student must enter their RBSE 12th roll number. A student needs to score a minimum of 33 % marks in each subject to pass the examination.

The RBSE 12th result will be announced for all the three streams. For more details, read the detailed article.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Official websites to check Rajasthan Board 12th result

Students can download the Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th result 2026 at

rajresults.nic.in

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: How to check the Rajasthan Board 12th result

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to access the RBSE 12th result.

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Look for the result link.

Enter the login details, such as roll number.

Click on the submit option.

Your RBSE 12th result will appear on the screen.

Save and download the RBSE 12th result for future reference.

This year, RBSE conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 12 board exams from February 12 to March 11.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board 12th result date and time

At present, BSER has not released any date and time for the declaration of the RBSE 12th result. According to the media reports, the RBSE 12th result is likely to be announced by March 31, 2026.

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